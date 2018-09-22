Multiple crews searching for missing 6-year-old boy at Gastonia park

Multiple crews searching for missing 6-year-old boy at Gastonia park
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officials are searching for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch at Rankin Lake Park off of Highway 321.
By WBTV Web Staff | September 22, 2018 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 5:23 PM

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Multiple crews are searching for a missing boy in a park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officials are searching for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch at Rankin Lake Park off of Highway 321.

Police say Ritch has special needs.

The call for the missing boy came in at 2:30 p.m.

Gastonia City Fire, Gaston County EMS, Gastonia City Police and Charlotte Fire Department are all on scene helping in the search.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 6 p.m. that they were headed to the scene to assist in the search.

Police did not provide further information or description of the boy, but did provide a picture as the search is underway.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.