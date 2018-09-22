J. Cole reschedules Dreamville Fest as Florence benefit concert

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - J. Cole has announced a new date for his Dreamville Festival after it was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence.
The one-day music festival experience will debut on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh.
J. Cole, a Fayetteville native, will headline the festival, with the full lineup of performers subject to change.
Dreamville Fest will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas.
The Dreamville Fest website states, “We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the world will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community.”
Fans who purchased tickets for the previous event date of Sept. 15 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date, or to request a full refund by Oct. 5.
GA and VIP tickets are still available for purchase.
In addition, the Dreamville Foundation is looking to lend a helping hand to the community, children, and families affected by Hurricane Florence.
There will be hot food stations placed throughout Fayetteville, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters. As well as supporting other local non profits who help provide services for the people in Fayetteville.
Visit the Dreamville Foundation website to donate.
