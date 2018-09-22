Florence partly to blame for dismissal of driver’s DWI charge in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A driver has walked away scott free from a DWI charge in Gaston county and officials there say Hurricane Florence is partly to blame.
The accusations came after two Ranlo police officers who were subpoenaed to testify against the driver never showed, and forced the judge overseeing the case to dismiss it.
Ranlo’s Police Chief Tim Anderson says this is the first time his department has ever made this type of error due to a natural disaster like Florence. The department is only made up of 8 officers and every one of them was working 12-hour shifts a day for a week straight, but regardless of how things played out the chief says he knows there is no excuse for failing to show up to court.
Drink, drive, go to jail.
We hear that marketed phrase all the time, but what we don’t see often is a person that’s able to get a charge of drinking while intoxicated and be able to walk away from it with no form of punishment, especially when blood test results prove a person to be guilty.
That’s what happened in court this week for one driver after two Ranlo police officers failed to show up for court. Chief Anderson says the absence of his officers was not the result of negligence.
“Absolutely not, I’m a firm believer in going to court,” the chief confirmed.
It was rather a case of being overworked, according to the chief.
Some officers spent time sleeping in their patrol cars during Florence because of the really long hours.
Not to mention the fact that the subpoenas that were sent to remind the two officers of the court date were locked away in the police station, but officers were not allowed to go inside during the storm.
Flood waters had seeped into the building causing it to become unstable and a danger zone.
Water stains and cracks along the ceiling and walls from all the damage are still very visible. The chief believed the building could have collapsed at any minute.
“There was no other decision to be made so we used another facility here in town which is our lodge and we boarded up windows on the back side of it where the trees were, and we ran our command center out of that building,” the chief said.
The officers who missed court were not disciplined, but the chief says his guys did try to right their wrongs with the judge and court officials.
“The officers, they definitely apologized. They know their responsibilities,” the chief admitted.
Moving forward, the chief says he’s working on trying to better communication with the court, so this does not happen again.
Chief Anderson says in the past he has disciplined officers for failing to show up for court.
City engineers are working to renovate the police station. There is no timeline for when it will be completed, but the cost of completion is estimated to be nearly $105,000.
