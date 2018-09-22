Fire damages two homes in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department responded to a service call at around 1:00 am on Saturday morning following a report of large amounts of smoke coming from a home.
30 firefighters from the Concord and Odell Fire Departments arrived at a home off of Elrod Drive where a house fire had already caused extensive damage. A neighboring house was also determined to have sustained smoke and heat damage.
Officials report that no people or animals were in the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.