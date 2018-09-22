Cooler temperatures coming with the arrival of Fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today may be our last really warm day for a little bit, as there as signs that a cooler pattern may be getting ready to settle in, right on time for the arrival of Fall which begins at 9:54pm this evening.
As a cold front approaches from the north over the weekend, an isolated shower may pop up this afternoon (10%, 20% in the mountains), but there’ll be more clouds around along with a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday evening (30%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend, even cooler along the I-40 corridor & mountains.
By the second half of the day tomorrow, high pressure to the north will wedge down and drive that cold front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won’t get much above 80° with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up.
At this point, it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week with another front rolling through then stalling out in the Wednesday-Friday time-frame.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.