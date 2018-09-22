CMPD investigates shooting homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning off of the 14000 block of Conlan Circle.
Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at 2:10 am following a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Blue Olive Lounge. Upon arriving at the scene, a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound was identified. Medic declared the individual deceased at the scene of the crime.
Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists are currently canvassing the area to collect any further information available about the shooting.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
