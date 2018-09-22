CarolinaStrong: 13 baseball teams in the Carolinas join forces for Florence relief

We’ve seen time and again that the residents of North and South Carolina are strong and resilient. In difficult times we stand by one another and lift up those in need. This time won’t be any different. Our teams are an integral part of the fabric of the community within our respective cities across North and South Carolina. While most days we operate as separate organizations, today we band together to support the citizens of these two great states.

Joint statement from General Managers of the 13 MiLB teams