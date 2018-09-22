CarolinaStrong: 13 baseball teams in the Carolinas join forces for Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Friday, 13 minor league baseball teams in the Carolinas announced they are coming together to support and raise money for Florence relief.
Hurricane Florence hit and devastated parts of South Carolina and much of North Carolina over the past week.
Now, these baseball teams are aiming to help the victims who were affected by the storm in their states.
The Asheville Tourists, Burlington Royals, Carolina Mudcats, Charleston RiverDogs, Charlotte Knights, Columbia Fireflies, Down East Wood Ducks, Durham Bulls, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Hickory Crawdads, Kannapolis Intimidators, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Winston-Salem Dash announced Friday that they have created a joint GoFundMe page, raising funds for branches of the American Red Cross in affected areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.
The 13-team dual-state alliance will work together to maximize fundraising efforts across the state, utilizing the hashtag: #CarolinaStrong.
Both states have received unprecedented rainfall and flooding from the hurricane, and hundreds of miles of roads were closed.
All funds raised through this campaign will be donated to the American Red Cross in affected areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.
GoFundMe has created a centralized hub of campaigns to support recovery efforts. Find these campaigns here.
