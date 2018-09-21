York Co. kennel loses dogs in fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
The kennel posted on Facebook they tried to rescue as many dogs as possible until it was unsafe to continue entering the building.
York County Fire Department, Newport Fire Department and Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted with extinguishing the fire. Ebenezer Veterinary and Clover Veterinary provided immediate aid to the dogs.
York County Animal Control is helping the rescue house the dogs they were able to save during the fire.
