13-year-old charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the 13-year-old boy was involved in a series of armed robberies in west Charlotte in September.
- On Sept. 2, at 8:03 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3600 block of Griffith Street. The victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint while delivering food. The suspect took items and fled the scene.
- On Sept. 10, at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 2900 block of South Tryon Street. Upon arrival, officers were told someone took out a gun shot the victim. The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.
- On Sept. 11, at 9:13 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 2700 block of South Tryon Street. The victim told officers that individuals walked in the store, pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The criminals took items and fled the scene.
- On Sept. 13, at 10:19 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Griffith Street in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint while delivering food. The suspect took items and fled the scene.
- On Sept. 15, at 4:18 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at My-T Barber Shop, located in the 400 block of Remount Road. Upon arrival, officers were told that thieves had a gun and stole items from the victim. The thieves fled the scene after obtaining the property.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials identified a 13-year-old male juvenile as a suspect in these cases. On Thursday, he was arrested by officers and a secured custody order was obtained.
The juvenile was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigations are still active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
