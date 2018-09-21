Universal PreK kicks off in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s first phase of Universal PreK starts Wednesday.
A county tax hike is funding the PreK program. It was to start Monday, but Hurricane Florence caused Charlotte offices to close and workers needed more time to get teachers ready and find students to fill the classrooms.
"It's an all hands on deck to get this information into the hands of families who may qualify," Smart Start of Mecklenburg County Executive Director Nancy Hughes said.
Hughes says Universal PreK is being rolled out in phases. On Wednesday, about 11 classrooms will be open to about 200 4-year-olds. The higher taxes will eventually pay for 600 students placed in 33 new classrooms. Currently, only half of the students have been identified. Hughes thinks it was best to roll out Universal PreK in Mecklenburg County in phases to give them more time to identify students.
"Since we are trying to do it so quickly," Hughes said. "We just felt like it's a better strategy - more manageable and not to be so overwhelming for those programs."
Asharah Sharpe's four year old got accepted into the program. The single mother says it was an answered prayer.
"I was like, 'am I going to get in?' Because I was denied for the CMS (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School) PreK program," Sharpe said. "I was already discouraged, but I was 'like there is hope.'"
Sharpe believes having her son in the PreK program will make a difference and give him a leg up when he enters kindergarten.
"You want to give your child the same education as everybody else," Sharpe said. "I was concerned that he would fall a year behind."
Sharpe is already paying for daycare, but now she gets a break. Families eligible for free PreK their income has to be 220% of the federal poverty level. This means if you have a family of two and the annual household income is $36,212 a year - you are eligible. Or if you have a household of four and the annual income is $55,220 you are eligible this year for free PreK.
"I am a single parent - and daycare is expensive," Sharpe said.
The goal is in about six years Universal PreK will happen for all Mecklenburg County families no matter the families income. A 3/4 of a cent tax hike equaling $9 million is paying for the first phase of Universal PreK. While the program is coming together, Smart Start will report to county leaders if taxpayers are getting their money's worth.
"Every effort is being made intentional to make sure that we evaluate thoroughly," Hughes said. "And that we also try to track these children to ensure to show their success when they get to school."
Sharpe is grateful for the tax hike that will offer hundreds of four year olds an opportunity to achieve. The mother believes it will help make the difference.
"I am not the only single parent," Sharpe said, "and I am pretty sure there are two parent households who struggle."
Smart Start will be hitting the streets and passing out fliers looking for eligible families.
For more information of the PreK Program, call Smart Start of Mecklenburg County at 704-943-9585 or you may schedule a screening appointment by emailing meckprek@smartstartofmeck.org.
