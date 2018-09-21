September 21 >> Alex Bogran/Coffee (#MollysKids)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - September 21 >> Coffee with a Purpose
Though you wouldn’t normally associate a 7th grader with coffee, this 12-year-old Concord boy is an exception. His family started a coffee business SOLELY to help beat pediatric cancer.
This video explains Alex Bogran’s backstory well.
It started when Alex had a basketball injury last year – he played at J N Fries Magnet School PTO – which led to finding a tumor on his knee. That tumor was Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Alex started chemo, and had his knee and tibia replaced with a prosthesis.
“It was a difficult road,” said Alex’s dad, David. “But after a year of chemotherapy, we’re happy to say Alex is now cancer-free and rehabbing his knee and leg.”
Alex’s journey led the family to launch a foundation and an online coffee shop.
“We were burdened to do something to help others, both in the US and around the world,” David said. “My wife and I were missionaries for 14 years in Honduras – that’s where Alex and his three siblings were born – and we wanted it to help with research and cancer centers everywhere.”
The online coffee shop launched last month is called Fortika Coffee Company. (Give them a “like”!) David says 30% of entire net profits from sales will go directly to Alex’s Story Foundation, and they started the company for this charitable reason. You might have seen billboards around Charlotte or even on city buses.
You can order the coffee directly at www.fortika.coffee.
Some more pictures of Alex below in comments… he’s a new one of our #MollysKids and we are happy to welcome him as he’s in remission.
Selling coffee to fight cancer in kids? I’m all in.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
