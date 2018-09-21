SC Secretary of State alerts public to Florence scam

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTV) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is alerting charitable donors of a phishing scam that was uncovered Thursday.
The scam is an email that appears to come from the South Carolina Secretary of State and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Phishing is a fraudulent email message appearing to come from a legitimate enterprise, such as state government.
These messages usually direct the user to a spoofed website or get the user to divulge private information like passwords, credit card, or other account information).
The Secretary of State’s Office assured that it does not ask donors to contribute to a specific charity.
The office advised residents to notify the Secretary of State of any concerns about a charitable solicitation.
The Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form allows donors to confidentially file a complaint with the Division of Public Charities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
You can also call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.