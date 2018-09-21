SC Secretary of State alerts public to Florence scam

Phishing is a fraudulent email message appearing to come from a legitimate enterprise, such as state government.
By Andrew Barnett | September 21, 2018 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 3:32 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTV) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is alerting charitable donors of a phishing scam that was uncovered Thursday.

The scam is an email that appears to come from the South Carolina Secretary of State and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Secretary Hammond is alerting charitable donors of a phishing scam that was uncovered on September 20, 2018, that appears to come from the South Carolina Secretary of State and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
These messages usually direct the user to a spoofed website or get the user to divulge private information like passwords, credit card, or other account information).

I urge everyone to read a solicitation carefully and to research the entity before making a donation. While legitimate charities see Florence as an opportunity to help their communities, others see it as a chance to take advantage of others’ generosity.
South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond

The Secretary of State’s Office assured that it does not ask donors to contribute to a specific charity.

The office advised residents to notify the Secretary of State of any concerns about a charitable solicitation.

The Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form allows donors to confidentially file a complaint with the Division of Public Charities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).

