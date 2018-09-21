SC congressional candidates square off in debate

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The race for South Carolina’s fifth Congressional District seat is a rematch between Congressman Ralph Norman (Republican) and Archie Parnell (D).
Norman and Parnell ran against each other in the June 20, 2017 special election to fill then Congressman Mick Mulvaney’s seat, after he was tapped by President Donald Trump to become his budget director. Norman narrowly beat Parnell by about 6 percent of the vote.
Now, just a little more than a year later, history is repeating itself as the two campaign less than two months before the midterm election.
The Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill hosted a debate between the congressional hopefuls Thursday afternoon. The two were cordial during the hour-long debate, discussing a variety of topics making national headlines.
Below are partial responses to a handful of questions asked by Kiwanis Club members and moderator Dr. Karen Kedrowski at the debate.
The candidates were first asked what their top legislative priority would be if they were elected to Congress in November.
“We’ve got to identify needs vs. wants,” Norman said. “I’m willing to call those out as I have on Wasteful Wednesdays, that points out spending that should not be made, spending that ought to be cut. Again, it’s going to take spine and backbone.”
“Where I differ with my opponent, is that he looks at this and says we don’t have an income problem, we have a spending problem,” Parnell said. “That’s what I would work on, changing the tax code so it’s more fair. At the moment the tax code has many, many incentives for businesses to go overseas.”
The second question posed to the candidates asked what they would do to fix problems within the Affordable Care Act, without leaving people worse off.
“What I would propose to do there, to answer your question, is to have a public option,” Parnell said. “In other words, allow people to purchase Medicare coverage if they so choose to do so, it’s their choice.” If you have the insurance that you would like and you want to keep it, you keep it. But if you want to purchase a government option, a public option that’s something that we should consider.”
“What we’ve got to get back to with affordable health insurance is free market principles,” Norman said. “Government-run healthcare does not work folks. We ought to be able to buy insurance across state lines. My wife and I, we don’t need maternity care anymore. I ought to be able to pick a plan from my businesses and craft a plan and get premiums from all over the country from insurance companies, we don’t have that anymore.”
Another question asked the candidates where they stood on a proposal regarding off-shore drilling.
“I do not support off-shore drilling” Parnell said. “The risks that are involved there outweigh the benefits. Obviously, we need to use smart energy developments, we should be focusing on renewables.”
“Absolutely, I support off-shore drilling,” Norman said. “In this tax code, a little known fact is that we opened up ANWR (Arctic National Wildlife Refuge), 1.9 million acres out of 20 million. Private companies, going in and drilling for oil. So that we don’t have to be dependent on foreign countries that do not like America.”
The candidates were asked if they support building a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border if it comes with a multi-billion-dollar price tag.
“I support that absolutely,” Norman said. “We are a nation of borders. Ask the Sheriff about the number of drugs coming across from Mexico, ask any law enforcement officer, any ICE agent what the cost of maintaining borders. We cannot be a country that opens its doors to everybody, no more than we would open our doors to our houses, plus not knowing what is coming in. So absolutely, I think the American people support that.”
“I don’t know anyone who supports open borders,” Parnell said. “There might be some people, but it’s certainly not me. I certainly support ICE, I don’t call for the abolishment of ICE. It’s an institution we need. If we have borders, we will have to have some agency to enforce those borders and our immigration policy.” “In terms of the wall itself, it seems to me that walls are a 15th century solution, to a problem not in the 15th century. To build a wall for a political purpose is nonsense.”
