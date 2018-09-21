Reward offered for missing Union Co. man last seen in early August

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials in Union County are still asking for help finding a man who’s been missing since early August.
Deputies say 33-year-old Carl Dewayne Melton, who goes by “Snoopy,” was last seen on August 10 in the area of Griffith Road and NC 200. However, he wasn’t reported missing until September 3.
Melton lives on McManus Road in Monroe.
Detectives say they’ve interviewed numerous friends, family members and acquaintances of Melton and found “discrepancies in some of the information given.”
Melton is described as a white male, 6’2” tall and 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his whereabouts, and Melton’s family is offering up to $2,000 of additional reward money.
Anyone who sees Melton or has information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
