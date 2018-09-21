Panthers star, NC native Julius Peppers pledges $100k, urges teammates to support Florence recovery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers pledged $100,000 as a gift to support the relief and recovery efforts of Hurricane Florence.
Peppers partnered with Foundation For The Carolinas to establish the “Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Fund.”
The Bailey, North Carolina native hopes his donation will encourage fans, teammates and the community to join him in supporting those in need across the Carolinas.
Funds will go to nonprofit recipients of grants from Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund, which is providing relief to victims of the storm.
“When these disasters happen you don’t have the basic necessities. Sometimes we take those things for granted,” Peppers said. “That’s what’s on my mind. I’m just trying to do something to help.”
You can make a donation and click here for frequently asked questions about your donation and the Foundation For The Carolinas.
