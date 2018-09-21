Panthers star, NC native Julius Peppers pledges $100k, urges teammates to support Florence recovery

The Bailey, North Carolina native hopes his donation will encourage fans, teammates and the community to join him in supporting those in need across the Carolinas. Peppers was drafted by the Panthers in 2002. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer) ((Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer))
By Andrew Barnett | September 21, 2018 at 5:40 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 5:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers pledged $100,000 as a gift to support the relief and recovery efforts of Hurricane Florence.

Peppers partnered with Foundation For The Carolinas to establish the “Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Fund.”

The Bailey, North Carolina native hopes his donation will encourage fans, teammates and the community to join him in supporting those in need across the Carolinas.

I think it would be a great statement if we had 100 percent participation. To be honest, I think that would say a lot to these fans and the community. We rely on their support every week to come to the games and buy our jerseys. It’s only right for us to give the same support back to the them and help them in their time of need.
Julius Peppers on fellow Panthers supporting the cause

Funds will go to nonprofit recipients of grants from Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund, which is providing relief to victims of the storm.

“When these disasters happen you don’t have the basic necessities. Sometimes we take those things for granted,” Peppers said. “That’s what’s on my mind. I’m just trying to do something to help.”

You can make a donation and click here for frequently asked questions about your donation and the Foundation For The Carolinas.

