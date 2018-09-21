Man wanted after armed robbery at Cubbard Express in Hickory

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Hickory are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a local business Thursday night.
The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Cubbard Express on the 900 block of 16th Street NE. According to the report, a man walked in, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.
He then left the business heading north toward Dunkin' Donuts.
The robber is described as a black male, around 5′6″ tall. He was wearing a white polo shirt, dark jeans, black and red sneakers. He also had a scarf around his face.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Inv. D. Bailey at 828-261-2687.
