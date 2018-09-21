Jury still not impaneled in UNC Charlotte quarterback rape trial

Jury still not impaneled in UNC Charlotte quarterback rape trial
Kevin Olsen (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Coleen Harry | September 21, 2018 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 12:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When Kevin Olsen walked into the Mecklenburg County courthouse Friday morning, his parents, other relatives and supporters accompanied him as prosecutors and the defense try to impanel a jury.

After two and a half days of jury selection, eight jurors have been seated as of midday Friday.

[ RELATED: Jury selection underway in rape case against Kevin Olsen, former QB of UNCC football ]

Four more plus two alternates are needed before opening statements and testimony can begin.

In February 2017, Olsen, who at that time was a quarterback for UNC Charlotte, was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he was dating.

[ RELATED: Former Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen to enter plea at arraignment on rape charge ]

Olsen’s defense attorney says it was consensual sex. The woman and prosecutors say it was rape. Now - the challenge is to seat a jury.

The defendant’s brother, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s name is on a list of people would could possibly be called to testify.

[ RELATED: Court documents: Kevin Olsen under curfew after release on rape charges ]

Potential jurors say they recognize Greg Olsen’s name but can hear the case in a fair and impartial manner.

When jury selection started Wednesday, there were 50 people in the jury pool.

[ RELATED: Day 2 of jury selection in Kevin Olsen rape trial ]

By noon Friday, that number dwindled to 15.

Court officials say it’s possible they’ll have to order more potential jurors for the pool.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.