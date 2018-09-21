Jury still not impaneled in UNC Charlotte quarterback rape trial

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When Kevin Olsen walked into the Mecklenburg County courthouse Friday morning, his parents, other relatives and supporters accompanied him as prosecutors and the defense try to impanel a jury.
After two and a half days of jury selection, eight jurors have been seated as of midday Friday.
Four more plus two alternates are needed before opening statements and testimony can begin.
In February 2017, Olsen, who at that time was a quarterback for UNC Charlotte, was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he was dating.
Olsen’s defense attorney says it was consensual sex. The woman and prosecutors say it was rape. Now - the challenge is to seat a jury.
The defendant’s brother, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s name is on a list of people would could possibly be called to testify.
Potential jurors say they recognize Greg Olsen’s name but can hear the case in a fair and impartial manner.
When jury selection started Wednesday, there were 50 people in the jury pool.
By noon Friday, that number dwindled to 15.
Court officials say it’s possible they’ll have to order more potential jurors for the pool.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.