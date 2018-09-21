Hot and humid Friday, small chance of rain for weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Sheesh, we hit 90 degrees again on Thursday! If we were as far below average as we have been above average, our high Thursday would have been 70, the low 50! No such luck!
Friday will be nearly as hot and humid again as we await a weak cold front that is currently over the middle of the country.
As that front approaches from the North over the weekend, an isolated storm may pop up on Saturday (20%), but there’ll be more clouds around along with a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday evening (30%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend.
Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, and we do finally have slightly cooler weather on the horizon come Monday.
High pressure to the north will wedge down and drive a front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won’t get much above 80 degrees with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up.
At this point, it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week with a stronger front rolling through in the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame.
Behind that front, we could perhaps finally have a drop in the humidity on the horizon for late next week.
Happy Friday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.