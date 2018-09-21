High school pep rally cheers storm displaced nursing home residents

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - For the last ten days, nearly two dozen residents of a nursing facility in Brunswick County have been staying at another facility in Concord. They were transferred ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Things have gone smoothly, but many are ready to head home.
On Friday the staff at Universal Healthcare and Concord High School did something very special to make their stay a little more tolerable.
The marched down the hill and into the parking lot at Universal Healthcare…the transferred residents from Brunswick County were not sure what would come next.
The band played the school fight song, and old favorites such as “Hey Baby,” and “Louie, Louie,” while the cheerleaders cheered and danced along.
“I thought they were absolutely marvelous,” said resident Betty Galloway, 81.
It was a most welcome distraction. These residents have been out of their familiar surroundings for ten days now.
Leslie Simmons is from the Brunswick County facility and has been in Concord with these residents since the first day.
“We’ve come together from two facilities to one now and everybody has helped with each other,” Simmons said.
Things like the pep rally have helped the residents greatly, organizers say, and it was good for the students.
“We should be doing these types of things. One of goals in the school is to engage with community more in a positive way,” said Concord High Principal Dr. Adam Auerbach.
Betty Galloway says it good to know there was a safe place to go when Florence threatened the home they all share.
“I am happy that they took us in and gave us a place to stay out of the storm, because we were in danger and I’m really happy we were able to be here and be safe.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.