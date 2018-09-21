Forever Family: Meet William

(WBTV) - I can't wait for you to meet William on our Forever Family segment, he not only likes sunshine he IS sunshine! He has an incredible smile!
He loves basketball and was so happy to meet everyone and do any activity, whoever adopts him, is going to have a blast, that's for sure.
"William has a very outgoing personality," child advocate Dwayne Brown said. "He is a lovable kid. Always has a bright smile."
"[My favorite weather is] hot like in the summer because I like to go swimming, to the beach," the 11-year-old said.
“He is a very active person, he loves animals he loves sports,” Brown said. “He is an outdoor kid.”
When it comes to sports, William is a fan of basketball and football and is a fan of the Carolina Panthers.
William knows what he is looking for when it comes to his forever family.
"A family you stay with and become your parent. They like to do things," he said. "They like things that I like. Ride a motorcycle or something."
He wants people to know that children in foster care are different and like to do different things than you might think.
"I would like to have somebody to take care of me," he said.
To learn more about making William part of your life, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
