Forever Family: Meet Spirit

Everyone knows by now I'm such a big fan of these children who - through NO FAULT of their own - have no parents and family to call their own.
Well, this time I discovered Spirit is also a fan of Eric Thomas, wow! Needless to say, we hit it off, and I had so much fun learning about her - and what a dynamic young lady she is!!
In this week's Forever Family segment I went on a lake adventure with Spirit and loved taking with someone so selfless, hard-working, and who strives to put her best foot forward.
Spirit also shared with us that she is not simply looking for a family to meet her needs, but she desires to find a family so she can "give back love and support to them."
To learn more about adopting Spirit, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
