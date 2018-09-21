Forever Family: Meet Shy and Khy

(WBTV) - Have I told you how much I love our Forever Family segment? Well, if I haven't, I'm about to give you two, not one, more reasons why I do: Khy and Shy.
I got to tell you, this dynamic duo of twin boys made me feel 20 years younger! They're twice as cute and double the fun!
These preschoolers are looking for a Forever Family to love them and care for them TOGETHER so they can keep the unique bond only twins have.
"They are very active have a lot of energy," Lizzy Demler, Child Advocate said about Shy and Khy. "When you first meet them you can't help but fall in love with them, they are so sweet and loving."
Demler says the boys ask a lot of questions and are "curious about everything."
"Like any siblings, they each have their own unique personality and likes and dislikes," she said.
Khy enjoys playing video games and football and says he's going to be an engineer when he grows up. Shy enjoys games, Batman and wants to be a doctor.
"The best fit for them would probably be a family that has a lot of patience and a lot of structure," Demler said. "Because just like any young boys - they have a lot of energy."
We are hoping to find a family that would obviously take both of the boys together to nurture them and help them through life.
"I love my brother," Khy said. "I like cookies and my brother," Shy added.
I had so much fun with them and their new family will too.
To learn more about adopting Shy and Khy, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
