Forever Family: Meet Nyema

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - My last venture with children waiting for a family to adopt them was really special. I love music and getting a chance to team up with Grammy nominated Christian recording artist, Jamie Grace, to bring a little light into Nyema's day was such a perfect combination.
Nyema loves music too and we all had a field day singing and playing on some of the musical instruments surrounding us. But Nyema's interests extend far beyond just music. She also loves sports and eventually wants to be an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN). I told Nyema there were two reasons why I didn't become a doctor.
- I can’t stand the sight of blood.
- I wasn’t smart enough.
So once I got that out of the way, we had a blast. Nyema is a great all-around person and easy to fall in love with. Please spread the word if you know anyone interested in adopting! Don't forget, if you adopt a child 13 or older you get free health care and free college at a North Carolina state school (yes that includes UNC and NC State!).
We hope this year will be the year that Neyma finds a home. To learn more about adopting Nyema, you can contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. You can also log onto foreverfamily.org.
