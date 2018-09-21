Forever Family: Meet Nyema

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This was a special week for me because I love music so much and thankfully so does Nyema, who is this week's Forever Family child hoping for her very own family one day soon. We were both blessed to have Grammy nominated Christian recording artist, Jamie Grace, join us and perform too!
Nyema has big aspirations; she wants to become a doctor. She is very talented and clearly has a musical side to her, which she we got to show off when she got to pair-up with Jamie. Take a look at our time together and try to ignore the part at the end when I was on the drums!
We hope that Nyema finds a home soon, she has been waiting a long time. You can learn more about adopting Nyema by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or log onto foreverfamily.org.
