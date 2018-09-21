Forever Family: Meet Michael

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In this week's Forever Family segment, please say hello to Michael! I went bowling with Michael and played video games with him just before Christmas.
So naturally I asked him if he was excited for Christmas to arrive and expected him to tell me about the presents he was looking forward to open, but boy was I surprised! Please watch, and you'll see Michael understands the true meaning of Christmas!
This young man would dearly benefit from a family who would adopt him and give him the love and support he so richly deserves.
I hope you will watch this and pass it along to anyone who you know that might be thinking about adoption. To learn more about adopting, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or log onto foreverfamily.org
