Forever Family: Meet Destiny

Children end up in foster care through no fault of their own.
Destiny is such a strong and smart young lady! She's been through a lot, which goes without saying almost when talking about any child without a family.
Yet, she has put a positive spin on her situation and plans to help others benefit from her experiences.
She has an amazing spirit. She's an incredibly beautiful girl inside of out and any family would be lucky to have her.
I met her during an incredible kayak adventure, courtesy of Lazy Otter Outfitters.
How proud would anyone be to call Destiny their daughter?
To find out more about opening your heart and home to this remarkable sweet child, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
