Forever Family: Let Devon melt your heart

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This week we featured a precious young boy, Devon! He is only 4 years old and already he knows his ABCs, how to ride his bike and how to make everyone in a room burst-out laughing!
He loves and knows a lot about animals so he really enjoyed his time at the Western North Carolina Nature Center where I got to talk to him and a little friend of his that tagged along. What you won't see in this video is what I saw while the crew was preparing for lunch.
As Ashley, our Seven Homes representative, was in the kitchen preparing lunch, all Devon could do was follow her around and ask her how he could help! I was amazed!!
He is so little and has so much potential. We can't wait to hear all about his new parents! If you think you could be them, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or visit foreverfamily.org.
