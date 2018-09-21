Forever Family: Jayden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Meet Jayden, this week's Forever Family child!
I spent time with Jayden at a trampoline place called Defy Gravity.
Unfortunately, I didn't manage to defy gravity and I landed on my thumb wrong and sprained it.
Jayden took full advantage of my handicap and sprayed me with dodge balls while I helplessly resisted.
Of course if you watch this video clip, you'll realize there isn't a mean bone in his adorable body!
In fact he's about the cutest little boy you'll encounter in a long time.
Jayden doesn't have a mom or a dad. Interested? Know someone?
Please give Jayden the same chance my mom did when she adopted me. Help him find a loving home.
Oh, and he would love to have some more dodge ball targets!!
