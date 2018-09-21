Forever Family: Jamario

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Now to one of my favorite parts of the week, I am so happy to introduce you to Jamario.
This sweet boy is waiting in foster care and hoping to be adopted with his older brother or to at least be able to stay in contact with him.
See and hear his story here and see if you might find it in your heart to make them a part of your forever family.
If that's not possible, please spread the word if you know anyone thinking about adopting or fostering!
To learn more about adopting Jamario contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
