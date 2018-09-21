CMS parents and activists to file report, write letter to school leaders after lead testing

CMS parents and activists to file report, write letter to school leaders after lead testing
A total of 27 CMS elementary schools all tested positive for high levels of lead.
By Amanda Foster | September 20, 2018 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 9:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Many questions remain for CMS parents on the safety of school drinking water.

“I don’t think there’s any level of lead that’s simply acceptable,” Luis Rodriguez says.

A total of 27 CMS elementary schools all tested positive for high levels of lead.

And $17,000 later, the school system says it’s all fixed. But parents still have questions.

“I’d really like to see some clarity as to where this lead was in these schools,” Rodriguez says.

They want to know which faucets in each facility were the culprits. That information hasn’t been released.

“As a parent, I’m still waiting on communication from the school,” another parent at the community meeting Thursday said.

Parents at that meeting want more than just these water-related questions answered. They want systematic reform from school leaders.

“I have a child that goes to one of the impacted schools,” that same parent said. “How did I find out about the lead exposure at his school? On social media.”

It is not the first communication complaint from CMS parents. And it’s why these parents, along with local activists, are composing their own report and letter to be presented to school executives.

No CMS officials were there, Thursday. When asked, they gave us the following statement:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is committed to making sure water in our schools is safe for all students and staff. The district applauds efforts to educate, engage and empower the community in this proactive effort. CMS is increasing communications to families on the water quality effort to keep families informed about when water testing begins, the results of testing within their schools by specific location, and any actions taken to keep water safe for everyone. This information is being provided to families through phone calls, direct letters and the CMS Water Quality page. Experts are and have been available to any family member or staff member to review test results in detail, locations and actions to keep water safe in any school tested by emailing ehs@cms.k12.nc.us. Round 2 water testing begins on Monday, September 24 as has been announced – the round 2 testing schedule is posted on the water quality page and has been sent to families and staff in our schools.
CMS Statement

That report will be presented to school leaders soon, these community activists and parent organizers say. It will demand more transparency overall, and more information about the water.

Dad Rodriguez says he is doing it for his kids, soon entering CMS schools.

“I want to make sure that it is the world class education system that they deserve, and that my community deserves,” he says.

The second round of lead testing for middle and high schools will start Monday. 35 schools are on that schedule, found here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.