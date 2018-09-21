CMS parents and activists to file report, write letter to school leaders after lead testing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is committed to making sure water in our schools is safe for all students and staff. The district applauds efforts to educate, engage and empower the community in this proactive effort. CMS is increasing communications to families on the water quality effort to keep families informed about when water testing begins, the results of testing within their schools by specific location, and any actions taken to keep water safe for everyone. This information is being provided to families through phone calls, direct letters and the CMS Water Quality page. Experts are and have been available to any family member or staff member to review test results in detail, locations and actions to keep water safe in any school tested by emailing ehs@cms.k12.nc.us. Round 2 water testing begins on Monday, September 24 as has been announced – the round 2 testing schedule is posted on the water quality page and has been sent to families and staff in our schools.

CMS Statement