CMS parents and activists to file report, write letter to school leaders after lead testing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Many questions remain for CMS parents on the safety of school drinking water.
“I don’t think there’s any level of lead that’s simply acceptable,” Luis Rodriguez says.
A total of 27 CMS elementary schools all tested positive for high levels of lead.
And $17,000 later, the school system says it’s all fixed. But parents still have questions.
“I’d really like to see some clarity as to where this lead was in these schools,” Rodriguez says.
They want to know which faucets in each facility were the culprits. That information hasn’t been released.
“As a parent, I’m still waiting on communication from the school,” another parent at the community meeting Thursday said.
Parents at that meeting want more than just these water-related questions answered. They want systematic reform from school leaders.
“I have a child that goes to one of the impacted schools,” that same parent said. “How did I find out about the lead exposure at his school? On social media.”
It is not the first communication complaint from CMS parents. And it’s why these parents, along with local activists, are composing their own report and letter to be presented to school executives.
No CMS officials were there, Thursday. When asked, they gave us the following statement:
That report will be presented to school leaders soon, these community activists and parent organizers say. It will demand more transparency overall, and more information about the water.
Dad Rodriguez says he is doing it for his kids, soon entering CMS schools.
“I want to make sure that it is the world class education system that they deserve, and that my community deserves,” he says.
The second round of lead testing for middle and high schools will start Monday. 35 schools are on that schedule, found here.
