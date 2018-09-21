CMPD requesting public’s help identifying suspected vehicle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged vehicle connected to the fatal shooting a 20 year old.
Police say Juordan Malik Hill and several witnesses were standing in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Pruitt Street when someone began shooting. Hill was struck by a bullet and ran inside the apartment, according to police.
Medic arrived on the scene and pronounced Hill dead.
The family of Hill spoke Friday at a press conference with CMPD.
“It has been 18 days since I last heard my son’s voice or seen in his face. I plead and I beg for the community to help us find justice for Juordan,” Hill’s mother said.
The alleged vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene and is believed to be a white, early 1990′s model Chevrolet Caprice.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.