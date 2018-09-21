Clouds, lower temps, possible showers ahead of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After two 90° days in a row, a bit more cloud cover today means temps probably won't make it there for a third day. However, it will still be quite warm and humid again as we await a weak cold front that is currently over the middle of the country.
High pressure gradually sliding offshore means a stray shower may develop in a few areas this afternoon, but coverage will be no better than 10-20% at best.
As that cold front approaches from the north over the weekend, an isolated storm may pop up on Saturday (20%), but there’ll be more clouds around along with a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday evening (30%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend.
Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, and we do finally have slightly cooler weather on the horizon come Monday.
High pressure to the north will wedge down and drive that front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won’t get much above 80° with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up.
At this point, it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week with another front rolling through in the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.