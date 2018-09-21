Buddy Walk set to promote inclusion for people with Down syndrome

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Every year, thousands of people show up to support a cause that’s near and dear to my heart.
In 2014, I had never been close with a person who had Down syndrome, then I met my little buddy Brodie.
Brodie is the son of my friends Abe and Kathy Rummage.
“It’s not just ok, it’s wonderful. He’s a wonderful little boy,” Abe said back in 2014.
Now, Brodie is 7 and he’s helped me understand what Down syndrome is, and what it isn’t. It isn’t a reason to look away, or not talk to someone. I’m glad my ignorance has been relieved, and I’m glad to support a cause to share awareness with others.
On October 20, thousands of people will gather for the 2018 Buddy Walk. It’s a walk put on by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte. The public is invited to come out and walk with and meet someone who has Down syndrome.
It’s the primary fundraiser for the DSAGC, an organization that helps promote education and support for the cause.
The event promotes inclusion and acceptance. You’ll meet amazing humans, and make new friends, and help support something that will surely make you smile.
