WBTV’s American Red Cross telethon recovery efforts

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolinas are now rebuilding what is left after Hurricane Florence devastated some areas including the coast.
WBTV is on your side with assisting the American Red Cross in recovery and relief efforts for those most impacted by the storm and its aftermath.
Those wanting to help can donate at wbtv.com/relief or call 1-866-616-4255 starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. The American Red Cross volunteers will collect your donations until 8 p.m.
Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization and the NBA announced that they are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence.
Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers are also working to help with recovery efforts by partnering with Visit North Carolina, Discover South Carolina, and the local apparel company, Recover Brands, to raise funds for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
President Donald Trump landed in North Carolina Wednesday morning to tour areas around the Carolinas affected by Hurricane Florence.
“To the families who have lost loved ones, America grieves with you, and our hearts break for you. God bless you,” Trump said. “We will never forget your loss. We will never leave your side. We’re with you all way. And to all those impacted by this terrible storm, our entire American family is with you and ready to help. And you will recover.”
“We’re ready to do whatever we have to do to make this perfect,” Trump said, calling Florence one of the most devastating storms to ever hit the country.
Gov. Roy Cooper was also in attendance, along with FEMA and other emergency leaders. “I know that this state has a great economy, great education. We are a beacon in the south. And we have weathered storms before in our state. But, Mr. President, we have never seen one like this,” Cooper said. “This one has been epic, it has been disastrous, and it has been widespread. It is a storm like no other.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.