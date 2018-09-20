Tepper, Panthers donate more than $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities announced a donation of more than $1 million to aid Hurricane Florence disaster relief efforts in North and South Carolina.
The initial aid package will be directed as follows:
- $1 million to the American Red Cross, primarily directed to help fund its financial assistance program in the Carolinas that provides people in shelters with stipends and gift cards to help them transition back to their lives.
- $450,000 to regional food banks by providing 25,000 emergency food packs.
- Aid to high school athletic programs impacted by storm damage.
Carolina Panthers staff and players will engage in direct service projects for impacted areas.
Panthers fans will have the opportunity to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts by making cash donations at collection points at Bank of America Stadium during Sunday’s home game.
Proceeds will benefit the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The #CAREolina t-shirts are available for purchase at careolinas.com and will be available at the Panthers team store and stadium merchandise locations. All proceeds will benefit the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and One SC Fund.
Fans can also donate directly to the following agencies: The United Way, Foundation For The Carolinas Disaster Relief Fund, Feeding America and the American Red Cross by visiting Panthers.com. Additional information on ways to support these agencies will be provided in stadium.
The team is also spearheading and coordinating an effort with college football programs in North and South Carolina to unveil a special “One Carolina” helmet sticker to be worn during games on Saturday.
Panthers players are expected to wear the sticker during Sunday’s home game against Cincinnati.
