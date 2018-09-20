Small chance for showers as we move into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A couple of tiny showers have developed in the mountains this evening, but outside of there, it's another mostly clear & dry night. For Friday, a couple of midday showers will be possible even outside of the High Country, but coverage should be no better than about 10-20%.
As for temperatures, they’ll continue to run on the high side of average for a few more days, reaching the upper 80s to about 90° again this afternoon and Friday before backing off just a little bit as we head into the weekend. Considering the average high temperature is now down to 80°, we’ll be running well above normal (but far from any records which are in the upper 90s).
As a front approaches from the North over the weekend, an isolated storm may pop up on Saturday (20%), but there’ll be more clouds around along with a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday evening (30%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend.
Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, and we do finally have slightly cooler weather on the horizon come Monday. High pressure to the north will wedge down and drive a front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won't get much above 80° with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up.
At this point it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week with a stronger front rolling through in the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame. Behind that front, we could perhaps finally have a drop in the humidity on the horizon for late next week.
Have a great night!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.