September 20 >> Rainbow Camp (#MollysKids)

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - This morning’s September story isn’t about a child, but lots of children. Not all fight cancer, but all know in personal ways the horror it can wreck on a family.
Iredell County's Camp Rainbow helps kids learn to grieve. All the campers have lost a loved one, and all attend for free.
“Children experience loss just as profoundly as adults, but all too often their sadness, anger and confusion go untreated,” says Amy Furhman, Camp Rainbow’s Director of Development. “And many times, children will hide their emotions in an attempt to ‘protect’ the adults around them.”
Emotions like these…
“I worry that it is my fault he died.”
“I worry the rest of my family will pass away and I will be alone.”
“I worry about my mom hurting herself.”
Those are all direct quotes from children this past summer.
Camp Rainbow is one week. Though kids learn coping skills, they also do fun things like horseback ride, arts and crafts, and rock climb. But it's the connection they make with other campers going through similar emotions many kids say they remember most.
“I learned I wasn’t alone,” says one camper.
And that, is awesome.
Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty says is the whole camp concept is her passion.
“We love watching kids open their hearts, share their feelings and begin to heal,” she said. “I’d love to know of even more kids who might benefit from our awesome program.”
You can access Rainbow Camp through Hospice of Iredell County Facebook page.
For more, go to >> http://www.hoic.org/rainbow_kidz_showcase.asp
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.