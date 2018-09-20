School still closed for many in Anson County because of Florence

ANSON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - School is closed for the seventh straight day for students in Anson County.
Rains from Hurricane Florence have made driving conditions perilous. Sinkholes, potholes and flooded roads throughout the county have kept students out of school for 7 days and counting.
“We’ve been out of school for a week now due to the hurricane,” said Shawn Smith, a ninth-grade student at Anson High School. “I enjoyed it but at the same time… I like going to school.”
Smith says he has done some school work on PowerSchool, an online alternative to classes where teachers can post assignments, but that he misses the classroom.
“I want my teachers to be there so they can give me a clear understanding of something if I don’t understand it,” said Smith. “But not being in school I can’t have that.”
But major dangers in the road mean that Anson County School Superintendent Michael Freeman is keeping school cancelled.
“I accept that responsibility and do it to protect the students and teachers of Anson County Schools,” said Freeman.
Teachers did come in to schools for an optional teacher work day today.
There just were not any students to join them.
Mark Brody is the State House Representative for Anson County and came to Warrensville today to survey the damage.
“There are sink holes and pot holes,” said Brody. “Just coming here I took several detours.”
Students will have to make up the days of school that they are currently missing.
Anson County Schools are hoping to reopen on Monday, September 20, but it will depend on how clean up goes over the weekend.
The priority is, of course, safety.
