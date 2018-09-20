Rowan County volunteers ramp up efforts to those those affected by Florence

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Local efforts to help those in eastern North Carolina affected by Florence are ramping up.
In the Rowan County town of Faith, members of the Faith Lutheran Church are distributing supplies provided by a North American Lutheran Church warehouse in Ohio, but also collected supplies of their own.
“This is not only a witness to the ministry of the church but a way to love our neighbors,” said Pastor Randy Drafts. “We talk about serving God, loving one another, and serving our neighbors, so this is a way that we can do that. We want to help our neighbors. All of those folks down there are in need but we consider them our neighbors even if they’re three or four hours away.”
Faith Lutheran Church will also hold a drop-off for items such as bottled water, flood buckets, and cleaning supplies.
That event will be held on October 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 205 S. Main Street in Faith.
