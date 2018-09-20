2 plead guilty, 1 found not guilty in 2016 uptown Charlotte shooting into cars, hotel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials prosecuted three men for a February 2016 shooting where two vehicles and a hotel lobby were sprayed with bullets in uptown Charlotte.
Howard Wright, 31, Kevin Thompson, 31, and Dereke Bolton, 36, were joined for trial and two of the men pleaded guilty.
Wright pleaded guilty as charged to five counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, eight counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
The judge sentenced Wright to 120-168 months in prison.
Thompson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The judge sentenced Thompson to 29-47 months in prison.
Bolton was tried for five counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and eight counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
A jury found Bolton not guilty.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 28, 2016, gunshots were fired outside the Hyatt Place Charlotte Downtown on South Caldwell Street. Two occupied motor vehicles and the hotel lobby were struck by gunfire.
Nearby, an off-duty G4S officer saw a suspect running from the direction of the gunshots and saw a suspect get into a silver Nissan sedan.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stopped the vehicle shortly thereafter near a parking deck on West 5th Street.
Upon stopping, Wright exited the vehicle and ran from officers with a rifle in his hand, dropping the rifle and a handgun as he fled.
Officers captured Wright after a brief foot chase. Police also apprehended Thompson in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Bolton was the front seat passenger.
Forensics confirmed that the rifle and the handgun recovered from Wright were the weapons that were discovered at the crime scene.
