New Salisbury cancer center named in honor of major contributor

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A new $24 million, 30,000-square-foot cancer center is being built by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, and on Wednesday, the center received a new name.
Novant Health revealed that the center would be known as the Wallace Cancer Center, named for contributors Lee and Mona Lisa Wallace.
The Wallace’s contributed an undisclosed “lead gift” in the capital campaign to raise $12 million for the new center. Novant Health will match the campaign goal with another $12 million.
“Our family felt it was important to support a local cancer center for Rowan County,” said Mona Lisa Wallace. “Being diagnosed with cancer is frightening and challenging, not only for the patient, but also for the family and friends.”
Born and raised in Rowan County, Lee and Mona Lisa married in 1976 and made a home in Salisbury. Mona Lisa founded the Wallace and Graham law firm where she is a practicing attorney, and Lee is a commercial developer with Wallace Realty Company.
The new cancer center will offer various cancer services under one roof. The new facility, to be built on Mocksville Avenue across the street from Smith Heart and Vascular Center, will provide a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion, PET imaging and integrative medicine.
Other services include genetic counseling, access to clinical trials and research, palliative care and nurse navigation. Special amenities and support services include a resource library, areas where patients can meet for support groups and workshops, a wellness garden, a Look Good, Feel Good Boutique and a gift shop that will be run by the Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary.
