High water still making travel hard across eastern NC

CEDAR CREEK, NC (WBTV) - High water from flooding brought by Hurricane Florence has made travel nearly impossible across parts of North Carolina.
Although some roads reopened by Thursday, yellow and white ‘Road Closed’ signs still dotted rural roads across the state.
Most critically, Interstate 95, the major north-south corridor along the east coast, remained closed from parts of Cumberland County into Robeson County.
That forced drivers into the web of two-lane highways to get around.
A crew from WBTV encountered road block after road block on Thursday, trying to get from Fayetteville, NC to Lumberton, NC. Normally, the drive would take roughly 40 minutes on I-95 but the continued flooding made that nearly impossible.
Elsewhere, roads in Wayne and Johnston counties remained closed, too.
The closures mean residents can’t get to their homes and they pose an additional logistical hurdle to first responders and aid workers, too.
