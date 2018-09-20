Worker seriously injured after hanging from scaffold in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A worker was seriously injured after hanging from a scaffold in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the City of Charlotte, a high angle rescue was underway near the intersection of Church Street and Stonewall Street.
Officials say the southbound lanes of Church Street were closed at Stonewall Street and that drivers were to expect delays.
The Charlotte Fire Department said two workers were hanging from a scaffold, but were able to be rescued by crane and safely lowered to the roof.
Firefighters arrived on scene, evaluated the workers and lowered them to the ground floor by crane.
Emergency officials at MEDIC said they were on the scene of a life safety response in the 300 block of West Stonewall Street.
The injured worker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
There’s no word on the other worker’s condition, or if that person was injured.
No firefighters were injured in the situation.
No further information was released.
