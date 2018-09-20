Former NC daycare worker caught on camera pulling infant’s hair out found guilty

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A former worker at a daycare in Denver, NC, was found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse.
Rebecca Nicole DeGregory, 23, was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor child abuse in Lincoln County Supreme Court.
The investigation began on March 23, when the mother of an 18-month-old child at the daycare told deputies she received a call from workers at the daycare on March 21. During that call, the worker said another child had pulled her daughter's hair "hard enough to pull hair out but the child was OK."
Several hours later, the mother said, another staff member called the mother and said after reviewing video they had determined DeGregory had pulled her daughter's hair, not another child.
DeGregory was suspended then terminated from her position at the daycare.
After the guilty verdict, DeGregory was sentenced to 60 days in jail - which was suspended - and she was given 18 months of unsupervised probation.
