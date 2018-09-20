Flooding from Florence filling rivers, roads in southeastern NC

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - Flooding form Hurricane Florence continued to inundate towns across southeastern North Carolina on Thursday.
In Lumberton, major roads remained closed, including I-95, which remained covered with water in some parts.
Elsewhere around town, entire neighborhoods remained blocked off from their residents, as water still sat in their yards, driveways and into their homes.
Major streets in the north and west part of town remained flooded, too.
The water will continue to keep people from their homes until the Lumber River crests, which isn’t expected to happen until as last as next week.
Outside of town, in a rural part of Robeson County near Pembroke, the Lumber River raged just beneath a bridge. Water spilled over the river’s banks and cast a wide net over the road and up to the porch of the house where Kyle Cummings and his wife live.
Cummings was inside the home gathering a few belongings that he and his wife had to leave behind when they left their house quickly days earlier.
He said they had been spared bad flooding when Hurricane Matthew hit two years ago. This time, he said, the water rushed up to his door in the span of about 30 minutes.
“They said Hurricane Matthew was a 500 year storm. Well, I guess God wanted to show you don’t have to wait that long for another one,” he said of the rain and floodwaters brought by Hurricane Florence.
The water will eventually drain from Lumberton and continue moving downstream, into towns like Fair Bluff, which was all was destroyed in Matthew.
Fair Bluff’s Main Street remained under feet of water on Thursday.
