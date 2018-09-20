Fall arrives Saturday with above average temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather as we roll toward the end of the work week. Wall to wall sunshine can be expected again today and pretty much the same can be expected on Friday, and so rain chances remain near 0% through the period as well.
As for temperatures, they’ll continue to run on the high side of average for a few more days, reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon and again on Friday before backing off just a little bit as we head into the weekend. Considering the average high temperature is now down to 80°, we’ll be running well above normal (but far shy of records which are in the upper 90s).
As a front approaches from the North over the weekend, an isolated storm may pop up on Saturday (20%), but there’ll be more clouds around along with a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday (40%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend.
Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, but it’s surely not looking too cool in the short term. However, we do have slightly cooler weather on the horizon come Monday. High pressure to the north will finally wedge down and drive a front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won't get much above 80° with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up. At this point it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week.
Hope you have a terrific Thursday, keep cool!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.