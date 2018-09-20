Fall arrives Saturday with above average temps

Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, but it’s surely not looking too cool in the short term. However, we do have slightly cooler weather on the horizon come Monday. High pressure to the north will finally wedge down and drive a front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & maybe even Tuesday won't get much above 80° with perhaps more numerous showers and storms popping up. At this point it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week.