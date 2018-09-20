Discussing ‘State of Our Black Boys’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Leaders are having another discussion about the State of Our Black Boys.
Colette Forrest organized the discussion - happening on the 2nd anniversary of the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott - and says the timing is meaningful.
"This is extraordinarily important," Forrest said. "Because people need to understand - before black males are black males - they are black boys and they have the same hopes and dreams and aspirations as any young boy, and so we need to get a more sensitizing connection with the community."
Forrest wonders what Scott's dreams and aspirations were. There will be a panel of black boys. They will discuss what is on their minds as it relates to Scott's death and their life in Charlotte.
"The black boys talking about what their hopes and what their fears are," Forrest said.
Forrest wants black boys to be successful and to get introduced to the necessary resources. That is one of the reasons for the conversation. Boys will get partnered with organizations that can help them.
"We want to have a call to action at the end so we can say, ‘this is your need - this is how it can be met,’" Forrest said.
Charlotte At-Large Councilman James Mitchell reflected on the 2nd anniversary death of Scott.
"That situation should never happen again in our community," Mitchell said.
Mitchell is relieved on the anniversary there are organizations stepping up that are helping black boys succeed, but he admits there is more that can be done.
"Overall, we still need to do some heavy lifting," Mitchell said. "So right now, I would give us about a C-minus. I am working hard for at least an A."
Mitchell believes the initiative My Brother's Keeper in Charlotte will help the situation. The city budgeted $50,000 for the initiative. Black boys are suspended at a much higher rate than white students, black males make headlines of getting shot and killed by police, and black boys are trying to overcome stereotypes people put on them.
Mitchell believes My Brother's Keeper will give black boys direction and hope.
"We want to make sure we improve their character," Mitchell said. "We want to make sure we improve their work force. We want to make sure we improve their academic performance."
Mitchell says part of the $50,000 will be used to send some Charlotte youth to Los Angeles in November for a gathering of other young people across the country to talk about issues and how things can change for them.
"I have to give them hope as a leader," Mitchell said. "I have to work for a better vision for them, a better future for them."
Forrest says this is not a political event but in order to help change to occur for black boys, it will voters going to the polls.
"To continue to vote and put people in office that respect African American Youth," Forrest said. "That respect African American males - that respect women and boys and girls and all African Americans."
The event will announce attainable goals and recommend what more city, county leaders and the community can do.
