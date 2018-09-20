City of Kannapolis seeking input for Gem Theatre

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is seeking input on the future programming, expansion and renovation needs of the Gem Theatre.
For years the Gem has been a popular spot for moviegoers in downtown Kannapolis.
The City purchased the theatre property in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project and is in the process of completing a master plan for the theatre.
City leaders say they want to preserve and enhance the property and programming at the Gem.
The City is asking residents to complete a short survey on what they like best about the Gem Theatre and what improvements or additional types of programs and activities they would like to see incorporated at the historical theatre.
You can find the survey at this link. Please complete it by October 1.
