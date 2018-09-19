WBTV wishes a very Happy Birthday to veteran reporter Steve Crump

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As many of you know, veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump has not been on the air for a while.
He’s been dealing with a medical issue which he shared in a story a few weeks ago.
Steve’s birthday, and his WBTV family wanted to make sure he knows how much he is missed - and loved.
So Good News reporter Kristen Hampton put together a special video message with the crew here at the studio.
All of us here at WBTV miss you, Steve, and we hope to see you back very soon.
