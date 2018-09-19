Phylissa Greeley and Collin Loy named Sun Belt Cross Country Runners of the Week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Appalachian State cross country runners Phylissa Greeley and Collin Loy have been named Sun Belt Cross Country Runners of the Week.
It marks the fourth time since the Mountaineers joined the Sun Belt in the 2014 season that they have swept both the men’s and women’s awards.
Greeley earns her second Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honor of the season after earning the accolade for her fourth place finish at the Covered Bridge Open on Aug. 31. At the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational on Thursday, Greeley finished first in a field of 66 runners in a 5k time of 18:05.52. The Mountaineers won the meet with 15 points, taking the top-five spots and posting eight of the top-10 finishers.
At the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational on Thursday, Loy led the Mountaineers across the tape, finishing second overall in a field of 75 runners in a season-best 8k time of 25:38.18. App State won the eight-team meet with 23 points.
