Phylissa Greeley and Collin Loy named Sun Belt Cross Country Runners of the Week

Greeley earns her second Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honor of the season after earning the accolade for her fourth place finish at the Covered Bridge Open on Aug. 31. At the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational on Thursday, Greeley finished first in a field of 66 runners in a 5k time of 18:05.52. The Mountaineers won the meet with 15 points, taking the top-five spots and posting eight of the top-10 finishers.